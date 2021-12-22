From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Chairman Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra State, Basil Ejidike, has declared that the conduct of the congresses in the state will decide the authentic faction of the party in the state.

Ejidike spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting with some members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Although he emphasized that there is no faction in the state’s chapter of the party, he regretted that some people in the state are creating confusion on the issue of leadership in the state.

He argued that the interest of such people was fuelled because of the forthcoming congresses of the party in the state, advising such people to wait for the formal declaration by the National Secretariat for people to contest.

Ejidike enthusiastically noted that the CECPC has settled the matter by issuing a letter to the state recognizing him as the authentic Chairman of the ruling party in the state.

‘The Caretaker Committee has settled the controversy by issuing a letter to the effect that Basil Ejidike remains the chairman of the APC in Anambra State.

‘The people who are creating confusion are doing so because of the forthcoming Congresses in the state, but my advice to such people eying this seat is to wait until the Congresses and if they win, they will become the leader of the party.

‘In fact, I will say that there is no faction in the Anambra State chapter of the APC and already all the relevant security agencies have been informed of the development,’ he noted.

Commenting on the outcome of the November 6, Anambra state governorship election and the party’s candidate, Sen. Andy Ubah challenging the outcome in court, he said: ‘We are in court and while we await the conclusion, we want to say that we have a lot of issues with that election.

‘However, one cardinal point is that the APC is well-rooted in the state with the deputy governor being a member of the APC. We have one out of the three senators and also four federal lawmakers in the House of Representatives,’ he insisted.

Last week, two factions of the party, one loyal to Sen Andy Ubah and the other loyal to Minister for Labour Dr Chris Ngige, held parallel meetings in Abuja.