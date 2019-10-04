Tosin Akinola

This year’s edition of Lagos Fashion Fair held amidst pomp and pageantry at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the Managing Director, Atlantic Exhibition, organiser of the fair, Mr. Ayodeji Olugbade, the 3-day event was aimed at creating an enabling platform where creative Nigerian designers and fashion entrepreneurs connect with their foreign counterparts.

“The objective of Lagos Fashion Fair was to create an enabling platform where Nigerian designers and fashion entrepreneurs connect with international designers to showcase the beauty and creativity of both worlds, through their designs and innovations,” he said.

Iyalode Alaba Lawson, chairperson of the occasion, encouraged participants to network and connect during the event. “Networking is the bedrock of any growing economy. Knowledge is power, whatever we are doing, we must learn more. This is one of the ways to improve our economies both the hosting country, Nigeria and visiting/exhibiting countries,” she stated.

The highlight of the event was when the audience was treated to a good dose of entertainment by talented comedian, Akpors. This was followed by a runway show and subsequently the cutting of the tape to declare the show open, by the Côte D’voire Ambassador to Nigeria, Kone Epouse Maman Toure.