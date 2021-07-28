By Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

An Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report sponsored by Ericsson has found that nations with low broadband connectivity have the potential to realise an increase in GDP by up to 20 per cent by connecting schools to the Internet.

A well-educated workforce is more likely to be innovative and foster ground-breaking ideas, leading to economic development and job creation. EIU analysis showed that for every 10 per cent increase in school connectivity in a country, GDP per capita could increase by 1.1 per cent.

In the context of the West African country of Niger, the report found that improvements in school connectivity to Finnish levels could increase GDP per capita by almost 20 per cent – from $550 per person in the baseline, to $660 per person by 2025.

The report also recommended that public, private and NGO sector leaders around the world can make a dramatic impact towards bridging the digital divide by joining forces to make internet connectivity a global reality for school children of all ages.

As a result, Ericsson appealed to these players to get behind the efforts of Giga (a school connectivity initiative founded by UNICEF and the International Telecommunication Union) through actions such as: funding, data sharing, technological expertise and reimagining sustainable business models for connectivity. Ericsson has committed its efforts through a three-year partnership with UNICEF to help map the current school connectivity gap across 35 countries.

The Ericsson-backed EIU report – Connecting Learners: Narrowing the Educational Divide – has reinforced the company’s belief that the ambitious goal of Giga, to connect all schools and their surrounding communities by 2030 is achievable.

Heather Johnson, vice-president of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, Ericsson, says: “When Giga was announced, we immediately understood the positive impact it could deliver, bridging the digital divide between and within countries, to give children the world over the opportunity of bright and rewarding futures.”

She added: “The report makes it clear that partnership between business leaders, public sector leaders and NGOs can take effective action to address this issue and significantly impact lives. Every player in these sectors, no matter how big or small, can make a difference. We encourage stakeholders to read the report and more importantly join the Giga initiative to help realize this important goal.”

Charlotte Petri-Gornitzka, UNICEF deputy executive director, partnerships, said: “Together, we’re mapping schools around the world to identify connectivity gaps in communities. It’s key that we collaborate across sectors to connect schools and provide quality digital learning, so every child and young person can leapfrog to a brighter future.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.