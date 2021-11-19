Fast growing real estate company in Lagos State, Conquerors Homes Limited yesterday celebrated its 5th anniversary amidst pomp and fanfare at their headquarters, 52, Egbeda/Idimu Road, opposite Olugbede Market, Okunola Bus Stop.

Guests included clients and friends of Conquerors Homes Limited, who have been a part of their success over the years in the market, as well as board members and key staff members.

Kingsley Akadidi Efe, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Conquerors Homes Limited in his welcome address said the vision of the company was borne from his passion in ensuring that people get good and affordable houses.

“I decided to say no, this might be a need and I need to step into this need and these are the things that made me to go into real estate and with that I am happy when people buy land and they come back to tell me that the land has appreciated.

He urged government to implement policies that are consistent and that will help real estates to progress but whereby you are in a place today, you are trying to recover yourself and next there is another policy and that will kill or weaken your business. Policy regulation is very important between the industry and government.

Kunle Adeyemi, General Secretary, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), South West Zone and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Homes Limited added Conquerors Homes Limited has been five years of grace and has grown to this level.

“It has been five years of consistent growth. Every advise and instructions that I have given to the managing director, he abides by with and he is an individual that connotes excellence, integrity and that is one of the major values that a business need to succeed.

I would say that the company has integrity, their words are their bond while the management of Conquerors Home Limited has been taught and groomed to always call a spade a spade, and that thrives on integrity.

“One other thing that makes this company stand out beyond competence, capacity is character. This is an organization with competent professionals with huge capacity coupled with character. They have character of integrity, accountability etc.

Dr Basil Ibeh, Director General, Dael Institute of Leadership and an advisor to the management of Conquerors Homes Limited added my role is to advise the management on leadership.

“ This company will grow, survive and make great impact in the country because everything depends on leadership. If a company dies, it is all about leadership. Every thing rises and falls on leadership because no organization can grow bigger than their leaders. If you put a small leader to run a bigger organisation, then you make the company small because the company must come to the size of the leader. If you put a big leader to run a small organization, the organization will grow.

“ The fifth anniversary is actually a celebration of five years of testimonies, consistent growth and delivery on their promises.

In the next five years from what I have seen and his attitude to learning and his level of discipline to put into practice what he has learnt this company will be in the next five years will have exponential growth.

