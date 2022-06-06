From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ahead of today’s national convention of All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari hosted stakeholders of the party to a dinner.

The event, which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday, was a follow up of the meeting he had with the national leadership and presidential aspirants of the party on Saturday night.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Those in attendance were by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the leadership of the National Assembly including the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others were Segun Osoba, Bisi Akande, John Oyegun, Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Adamu, National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, some governors attending.

Buhari was expected to use the occasion to press ahead with his desire to achieve a consensus on the race for the party’s presidential ticket before the convention.

As at Saturday, the objective had not been achieved, prompting him to admonished the aspirants to talk to themselves, reach a consensus and present a formidable candidate.

Speaking at the consultative meeting Saturday, Buhari had said: “Looking at this assemblage of personalities and considering your rich pedigree of accomplishments in life, I have come to the conclusion that our party, the APC, is rich in human resources and also that our nation is blessed with capable people that can successfully steer the ship of state into the future.”

He added that with his first-hand knowledge of the demands of the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the expectations of the citizens, “I must salute your courage and your selfless spirit, in volunteering to serve in the highest office of the land.”

President Buhari added: “Our party, the APC, has won two successive presidential elections in 2015, first when we were in the opposition and in 2019 when I sought re-election.

Both processes were achieved through unity of purpose, strategic alignment, consultation, fairness, determination and effective leadership.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .