Rivers State governor and Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has kicked against the move by some members of the party to achieve consensus in the election of the party’s presidential standard bearer.

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; Governors of Sokoto and Bauchi states, Aminu Tambuwal and Senator Bala Mohammed; together with the former Managing Director of African International Bank, Mohammed Hayatoudeen, have been working very hard to produce a consensus candidate for the opposition party.

But Governor Wike who was at the Niger State PDP secretariat yesterday to canvass support of the 98 delegates from the state in the scheduled May 29 PDP presidential primary as one of the party’s presidential aspirants said: “Those who are talking about consensus are not sincere because there is nothing like consensus in our party’s constitution.”

He, however, told his hosts that, “I will agree on consensus if it is based on equity, justice and fairness.”

He, therefore, said that “I have made myself available to run for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the PDP. I have been a member of PDP since 1998, I have never left this party and I will not leave this party, no matter what anyone will do.

“Whoever emerges as the flag bearer, I will do whatever I can to ensure that the PDP wins the election.”

Wike, however, maintained that Nigeria at this point in time needs a courageous and fearless leader as in “someone who will say this is white and this is black, someone who is straightforward and committed to one Nigeria, not a sectional leader”.

He advised the PDP members in the state not to be swayed by religious, sectional sentiments as hunger, insecurity do not know religion or tribe.

He urged the delegates to give him their mandate to enable him put Nigeria right again.

“Don’t let anyone come and deceive you. We are tired of lies. I will do what I did in Rivers State in Nigeria. I am here to match the APC in whatever they bring. If you give me the ticket, APC should start packing because they know it is over for them.

“I will be the president for the poor and I will be a man who keeps his words. Rivers State is a testimony to what I can do to transform Nigeria”, he declared.

The Niger State PDP Chairman, Tanko Beji, said that the PDP presidential primary would be a make or mar election, adding that every member who loves PDP must strive to do what is right.

He stated the need for the party to change its reward system whereby those who are loyal are rewarded while those who are disloyal are punished.

Beji said that the PDP members would not be deceived anymore, stressing that “it is only those who will do the right thing that would get their support”.

He commended Governor Wike for his immense contributions to the peace and stability of the party in the state, saying that “the state PDP will not forget you in a hurry, you stood for the truth, you were with us when we need you and one good turn deserves another”.

Also addressing delegates of the PDP in Plateau State yesterday, where he was overwhelmingly received by the people, Wike expressed confidence that he would secure the presidential ticket of the party to rescue Nigeria from total collapse in 2023.

He urged Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 and entrust him with their mandate to rebuild and secure the country.

He expressed optimism that the PDP would win the presidency in the next election, saying that the APC has failed to tackle security and economic challenges.

His words: “I am here in person to make myself available to the people of Plateau and Nigerians at large, I want everybody to know that I will run for the office of the president.

“I came here today because there is a problem. And the problem is that Nigeria is dying and we must not allow Nigeria to die. We must rescue this country.

“I’m not running for running sake, I don’t want to be recognized as a presidential aspirant, I’m going to run, get the ticket and win the presidential seat, just please give me the ticket.

“There is time for everything, I want you to see me face to face, how do you vote for someone you have not seen, so many others are sending people, but I came myself because I respect every one of you.”

The Chairman of the PDP in Plateau State, Hon. Chris Hassan, lauded Wike for his love and support for the PDP and Nigeria.

He said that the party and the country need someone who would give it a redirection and change the reward system, adding that the state would support Wike to win the presidential ticket.

Hassan thanked the governor for standing by the state party when they needed him to reconcile the aggrieved party members.

The Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang and Hon. Beni Lar described Wike as a great fighter and capacity leader that the country needs to salvage the people from the challenges of insecurity.