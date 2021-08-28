A conservationist in Yobe, Mr Mohammad Babagana, on Saturday expressed concern over the lack of a zoo in the state, 30 years since its creation.

Babagana, also the Deputy Provost, College of Agriculture, Gujiba, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

He said a zoo was important for wild life conservation and aesthetic value for people to appreciate nature.

“ The only zoo that exists near us is the Sanda Kyarimi Zoo in Maiduguri.

“ There were plans to establish a zoo in Damaturu some years back; in fact land was even allocated around the present Yobe State University for the project.

“ But because of the lack of political will, the project did not see the light of the day,” Babagana said.

The conservationist noted that the establishment of a zoo was capital intensive as it required vast land, infrastructure and maintenance of animals.

He, however, said government was capable of executing the project considering its relevance to town planning and wildlife conservation.

Babagana, therefore, called on the state government to revive the ex-situ conservation process, which “ brings animals, especially endangered species, from their wild natural habitats to an artificial environment for protection.”(NAN)