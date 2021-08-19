Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 general election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has advised Anambra people to consider the quality of the various candidates contesting the governorship election in the state before casting their votes.

Moghalu reminded them that whether the state would witness good governance or not rests largely on whoever would be elected governor on November 6 and not necessarily his political party.

The ex-presidential candidate spoke at the 10th Chief Emeka Anyaoku Lecture Series themed, “Leadership and Good Governance in Nigeria”, which was organized by Youth Affairs International Foundation in Awka, the state capital.

He advised Nigerians to take issues of elections more seriously as they have a role to play in electing a political office holder who would entrench good governance in the country.

“Today in Nigeria, we worship big politicians. They win elections but they cannot govern. For years, no light, no water. They will tell you that they have to vote for the big party.

“They will say that they have to vote for the APC, we have to vote for the PDP because they have structure. No problem. But you must be prepared to eat structure.

“So, if the APC presents a chimpanzee, you will vote for it. And if the PDP presents an orangutan, you will vote because it is the PDP. But until we begin to look at a person before party, we will not get good governance.

“You have to go for the best. If you like the person and you feel that he or she will give you what you need, then you can begin to ask questions about their party; and then you go and vote for that party.

“And if enough of you do that, you will be surprised with the result that you will see. It is only us that have allowed our minds to be defeated by the political overlords in this country”, Moghalu said.