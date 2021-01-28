From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for yielding to the long time expectations of Nigerians by changing the Service Chiefs.

The group’s President-General, Basil Onyeachonam Onuorah, a legal practitioner, in a statement issued in Awka congratulated the newly-appointed Service Chiefs and charged them to be prepared for the onerous task and daring challenges of insecurity in the country.

While reflecting on the development, Onuorah observed that there is no Igbo man among the newly-appointed Service Chiefs, chiding those claiming that the newly-appointed Chief of Defense Staff, Maj Gen Leo Irabor, is an Igbo man, noting that Irabor is not an Igbo name while an appointee from Delta State, South-South geopolitical zone cannot represent the South East.

‘As the Inspector-General of Police is due for retirement and fast getting ready to exit police apex position, we call on the APC led Federal Government to consider an Igbo man for the position of new Inspector General of Police. If there is no Igbo man or woman qualified for the job of IGP, promote the Igbos next in line in the Police Force to fit in,’ he said,