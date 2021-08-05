The National Assembly (NASS) has appealed to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to “consider the situation in the country” and call off its ongoing strike which has crippled medical services in public health institutions.

Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services, Dr. Tanko Sununu, made the call at a sensitisation campaign organised by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Abuja, yesterday.

NARD started its nationwide industrial action on August 2 to press home the need for improved welfare and other conditions of service to members.

“I am calling on NARD to please look at the situation of the country and call off the strike. We know there have been issues raised and we are working hard to ensure that those issues are resolved within the shortest possible time. However, we need their cooperation. Luckily for us, and as it was even observed in their communique, the National Assembly made provision for many allowances for NARD with residency training fund inclusive.”

Sununu expressed the hope that the lawmakers would get the cooperation of all stakeholders, including the executive arm of government, to fast track the calling off of the strike.

He said the strike was not something welcomed by anybody given that anyone could fall sick at anytime and would need the service of a doctor.

“We do hope that the hardship that we have suffered will be short lived because we will agree and reach a conclusion that will help this country,” he said.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, also appealed to the doctors to return to work.

He said it was imperative for doctors to call off the strike because it could lead to loss of lives and that any life lost would never be regained.

“Any issue with strike is about money and you can say you will pay in arrears, but there are no arrears for life and our primary responsibility as doctors is to save lives. In view of this, whatever the issues are, can always be resolved through dialogue. So, I join my colleagues to call on striking doctors to go back to work while discussions are ongoing to resolve issues at stake.”

Oloriegbe said it was important for Nigerians to access healthcare from qualified and competent doctors in the nation’s public hospitals. He expressed hope that NARD would yield to the call and ensure that services restored in public hospitals.

