Former Chief Iman of Apo Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, has called for religious balancing among candidates contesting for the 2023 general election in order to ensure peace and harmony among Nigerian citizens.

Popularly called Digital Sheikh, Khalid said that it is the responsibility of those who wish to serve the nation to avoid actions that would heat up the system and pit one section of the citizens against the other, insisting that to ensure religious balancing in the country, a candidate who is a professed Muslim, should pick a Christian running mate while a Christian should pick a Muslim running mate.

Speaking further, he suggested that the Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong could be a good running mate for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My concern is the forthcoming general elections. Let me start by congratulating those who emerged winners in their respected political parties. But my concern is unity and peace. We can only have peace and unity in this country if we use religion and politics in uniting ourselves. What I mean here is that, we need unity that will be built on the basis of equity, fairness, and justice.

He urged the leaders to do something that would unite Nigerians and make them feel that they are one.

“Let’s do something that will make Nigerians feel that we are one. For instance, if Mr. Peter Obi will select a Muslim to be his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwanso will select a Christian to be his running mate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa, the former Vice President will also do that, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do that, I think we are going to have a sense of belonging about our nation; a sense of equity, fairness and justice.

“There are many people in Nigeria who can do that if they are given the chance to do so. Let me take one example, if the governor of Plateau will be given a chance to be a vice president in Nigeria, he will do a lot because we have seen an example. I am just giving an example. We have seen an example from his previous deeds. He became the governor of a state in which in which there was a lot of mistrust, a lack of unity, lack of peace, but he reduced that to a minimal level by inviting Muslims and appointing them into his cabinet. That reduced a lot of things and that is the kind of people we want or we need in Nigeria to continue with something at a higher level,” the Iman said.

He also added, “I think this example will serve as a starting point. You can take out an example from your own, bring somebody like him, then let the candidates choose what they feel is good.”

