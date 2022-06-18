From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Northern Christian Politicians (NNCP) has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to take into consideration the ethnic and religious diversity of Nigeria in the nomination of the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate.

In press statement signed by the National Chairman, Hon. Hassan Jonga and Secretary General, Hon. Ayuba Pam Dangwong urged the party to field in a christian from the North for the Vice presidential candidate.

“As a political pressure group, the NNCP view with grave concern calls by some notable politicians in the country to encourage both candidates of the same faith to be fielded as President and Vice President respectively.

“While we congratulate all candidates who vied and won their various party primaries, we, however, note with concern plots by the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, to field Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“This move by those who believe that religion does not matter in the affairs of this country should be told in clear terms, that Nigeria occupies a sensitive position in the eyes of the international community and any deliberate manoeuvres to act otherwise will paint the country in a bad light.

“As a people and as a nation, politicians should know the merit and demerit of fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket in a society that has become so volatile as far as matters of religion are concerned.

“The NNCP view with the utmost sense of regret that while other nations of the world are engaged in spearheading innovations in science and technology, the myopic political psyche of some of our leaders leaves much to be desired.

“We call on political parties especially the ruling APC flag bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinunbu to show exemplary leadership by nominating a Christian deputy from any part of the northern region.”

He noted that any attempt to force a ticket of the same faith on Nigeria will spell doom to the party as the political strength of the christians should not be taken for granted.

“As Christian politicians from the northern states, the onus lies on the ruling party to do the needful by fielding a Christian deputy as Vice Presidential candidate to guarantee support.

“Let it be known too, that Christians in the north are more intelligently gifted and have the capacity to provide good leadership if given the chance. After all, Christians from the north in times past and the current government are doing fantastically well in their fields of assignment.”