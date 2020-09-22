Network for Best Practice and Integrity in Leadership (NEBPRIL) has hailed INEC, security agencies, political parties and voters on the successful conduct of the election. He urged stakeholders to allow the gains to be a benchmark for subsequent elections.

In a statement by its chairman, Victor Afam Ogene, former member House of Representatives, the CSO group, said: “Without doubt, the Edo governorship poll was conducted in a manner that underlies the importance of electoral reforms and the entrenchment of democratic values. INEC was swift and decisive before and during and after the election; political parties kept to their promises of working for the promotion of peace, while the voters and security agencies created a positive and safe atmosphere during the period. This accounted for the reduction in electoral fraud and violent acts and ensured the promotion of a free and fair election as we witnessed.”