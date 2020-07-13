Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has said that it would expend the sum of N3 billion to tackle Malaria in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, disclosed this yesterday in Bichi, during the flag-off of the Seasonal Malaria Chemeprevention as well as the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week for the 44 local governments of the state

He also stated that his administration was collaborating with a consortium in the fight against the Malaria scourge..

While describing Malaria as a major health problem disturbing many societies in tropical Africa. Ganduje said: ,“ We cannot afford to lose the fight against Malaria”.

The governor cautioned that it was inappropriate to devote a sole attention to the COVID-19 pandemic at the expense of all other illnesses, hence the need to straighten the fight against Malaria.

In his remarks, theCommissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa revealed that most of the estimated 219 million cases of Malaria worldwide were in African region, with a total of 92% of the global cases.

He added that, “In 2017, five countries accounting for nearly half of all Malaria cases worldwide were in Africa. And Nigeria alone is contributing 25% of the global burden.