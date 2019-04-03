Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has described many constituency projects in the country as avenues for corruption.

He made this known at the launch of “Constituency Projects Tracking Group” in Abuja, yesterday.

Owasanoye said the constituency projects were intended for development projects such as provision of water, rural electrification and schools among others, but, “over the years, the projects have become enmeshed in controversy between non-state actors, the promoters of the projects and the communities that are supposed to benefit from the projects.

“The concern is that, in Nigeria, rather than address the needs of constituents, many constituency projects have become avenues of corruption. Reports of internal bickering among legislators and revelations of haphazard allocation of projects reveal the underbelly of the entire process.”

The ICPC boss said in the global context, a constituency project is a project conceived or earmarked by a legislator, a committee or group within a constituency; acting in collaboration with their legislator to execute a community-based project.

Owasanoye noted that legislative constituency projects were first initiated in Nigeria between 1999 and 2001 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He further said critical analysis of the capital expenditure of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) had led to the allegation that the capital budgets of some agencies might be a conduit for corrupt enrichment.

The chairman said the formation of the constituency projects tracking group was necessitated by the level of delivery of the projects and added that the group would enhance the commission’s ability to proactively prevent and eradicate the diversion of public funds by any public officer or collaborator.

Owasanoye highlighted the fact that any public officer, legislator or civil servant who attempts to sabotage the projects could also be quickly identified and investigated and prosecuted.

He noted that the programme would involve Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), grassroots organisations, investigative journalists and mainstream media.

On his part, President, Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Mr. Obafemi Onashile, said the institute always insisted on transparency and the fight against corruption in the industry.

“We are championing transparency and value for money because corruption will only do you good at the moment but for generations, you are in poverty.”