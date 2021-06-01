From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed sadness over diversion of funds earmarked for constituency projects and poor execution by some representatives at the National Assembly.

The Government, through the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, spoke yesterday during the implementation of 2020 zonal Intervention/constituency projects, in Abuja.

“It is thus imperative to draw the attention of implementing MDAs to this provision of extant Circulars guiding the implementation of Zonal Intervention/Constituency projects as there are appropriate sanctions for non-compliance.

“We should also be reminded that payments for contracts under the Zonal Intervention/Constituency projects will be made based on satisfactory performance in order to ensure value for money,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, appealed to legislators, to judiciously utilize funds voted to change the fortunes of their constituents.

Represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, he said: “We cannot undermine the importance of judicious use of resources where there are limited funds to actualise our many needs, especially as they relate to the constituency.

“While we can achieve much more with prudence and openness in the application of resources, we will realise much less if we do not prevent wastage.

“Our aim today is to interact with stakeholders on critical issues emanating from previous verification, monitoring and evaluation exercises, as well as the roles expected from MDAs in actualizing the successful implementation of constituency projects.

On his part, Director with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Jimoh Oladapo, disclosed that funds running into billions had been recovered while over 200 contractors were sent back to sites, to complete their projects.

Oladapo hinted that some lawmakers deceive the electorate to believe that those funds for constituency projects came from their pockets to score cheap political goals, meanwhile government funded the projects.