Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it has recovered abandoned equipment and machinery which were part of constituency projects in 12 states.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this at a town hall meeting tagged: ‘My constituency, my project’ held in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday.

He said a lot of abandoned projects had been completed since the ICPC intervention in 2019 when its launched the first phase of constituency projects tracking.

Owasanoye was represented by Mr. Akibu Garba from the Sokoto State office of the Commission.

“The exercise also led to the recovery of equipment, and machineries meant for the benefit of ordinary people which were kept away and were not distributed. Many of such have been distributed to beneficiaries and have since been put to use.

“The ICPC also recovered government money from those who did not execute the project and performed or inflated the cost of projects. This year, the commission will continue tracking projects as the second phase is about to commence,” he said.

He said the scope of the tracking of constituency projects had been widened to include projects specifically developed and implemented by the executive arm of government.