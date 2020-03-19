Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has disclosed that the Commission has recorded huge success in recovery of abandoned constituency projects in 12 states across Nigeria.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye,who stated this on Thursday during a town hall meeting on ‘My Constituency, my project’, in collaboration with National Orientation Agency(NOA), held in Birnin Kebbi, said, many equipment, machineries were recovered from where they were kept.

The Chairman, who was represented by Mr. Akibu Garba from Sokoto State office of the Commission, explained that, a lot of abandoned projects were completed since ICPC intervention in 2019 when its launched the first phase of constituency projects tracking.

“The exercise also led to the recovery of equipment, and machineries meant for the benefit of ordinary people which were kept away and were not distributed. Many of such has been distributed to beneficiaries and have since being put to use.

” In the process as well,ICPC recovered money for government from. those who did not execute the project and performed or inflated the cost of projects. This year, the Commission will continue tracking projects as the second phase is about to commence”.

He added that the scope of the tracking of constituency projects has been widen to include projects specifically developed and implemented by the Executive arm of government.

In his remarks, the Speaker,Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Samaila Abdulmumin Kamba, noted that the constituency projects are legal, because they were recognized by the Constitution, budgeted for and passes through necessary quarters before approval.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Director of National Orientation Agency(NOA),Mr. Joseph Yaro Machika explained that the constituency projects ought to be monitoring ,protected by people because they were funded by public funds.