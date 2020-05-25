Romanus Okoye

Constituents of Anambra East and West Federal Constituency have applauded the member representing the area, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, over provision of solar energy to Umuoba Anam and Nzam communities.

The traditional ruler of Umuoba Anam, Igwe George Ekwealor while receiving the equipment along with his cabinet, said Obidigwe despite being a first timer at the National Assembly had distinguished himself from the pack.

He assured Obidigwe of the community’s support to ensure he delivers on all of his promises. He said, “I pass vote of confidence on him. He is passionate and keeps to his words.”

The respondent while advising Obidigwe to ensure that other communities in the area, without electricity and roads, also called on other representatives of the area, at national level to join hands with Obidigwe and bring infrastructural developments to the area.