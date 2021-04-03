From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

People of Abia North Senatorial Zone have lauded Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu for attracting 19 road projects for them. The roads across the zone are at different levels of completion.

The constituents expressed their appreciation when Senator Kalu was on an inspection tour of some of the road projects in Ohafia, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

Some of these projects included the Akanu Ukwu-Abia, Arochukwu Road Junction-Isiugwu and Okunoaku roads.

The former governor said, apart from roads, the APC Federal Government was also involved in the rehabilitation of schools and provision of other democratic dividends in the area.

Kalu, who said he was not bothered about any protest organised by those who have nothing to offer their people, urged them to rather spend their energy in solving the problems of their constituents.

“I want them to spend their energy on solving the problems of Aba and not to spend their energy organising protests,” he said.

He urged the people to keep faith with the government at the centre, as more goodies would come their way in the days ahead.

Ezeogo of Abia, Emmanuel Ebere, said since the creation of the community, this was the first time the people were seeing a tarred road.

“The Premier of defunct Eastern Nigeria, Dr Michael Okpara, even the late Chief Sam Mbakwe, former governor of old Imo State and some other governors, all came at one point or the other with a promise to tar the road, but all in vain, until Kalu went to the Senate,” he noted.

Ezeogo Ebere said his people are solidly behind Kalu in all his political endeavours.

At Akanu Ohafia, the people thanked the former governor for attracting the repair of some primary schools in the area.

Hon Onyema Iro, a native of the area said: “We are happy with what Senator Kalu is doing for us at the Senate and we have resolved to give him every support.”

Other natives of the area, including Emele Uke and Okoro Glory said the entire people will ever remain grateful to the senator for the numerous dividends he is bringing to Abia North.

At Isiugwu Ohafia, the natives danced and eulogized Kalu as he went to inspect the five- kilometre Isiugwu-Arochukwu Junction road.

Kalu had earlier inspected project sites at Nkporo and Item in Ohafia and Bende local government areas respectively.