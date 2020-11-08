Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The constituents of the first time senator representing the Kaduna Central district, Uba Sani, at the weekend rejoiced as their representative awarded the prestigious 4th NASS 2020 award.

Presenting the award of the most active lawmaker 2020 (Northern Region), the Coordinator and publisher of Nigerian Assembly Newspapers, Omoboye Oluwole and Toyin Suleiman, noted that Uba, a first-time Senator, has however broken records “in the art and science of lawmaking” having sponsored several bills and motions within the time he has spent, surpassing his counterparts from the North.

They observed that Uba Sani earned the honour not only for sponsoring many bills and motions but for sponsoring bills that potentially add value to the people.

“The bills and motions also directly touch the lives of his constituents through women and youth empowerment, educational development initiatives, scholarships and poverty alleviation programmes among others”, Oluwole said.

Responding to the outstanding honour, various youth groups and stakeholders across Kaduna state, described the award as well-deserved saying, Uba Sani “is the pride of Northern Nigeria.”

The Union for Good Governance, for instance, said the coveted 2020 special recognition for legislative excellence, is eminently earned by the Senator.

Another stakeholder, Malam Mustapha Yamusa Rigasa, noted that the award was “eloquent testimony to the exceptional abilities of Senator Uba Sani, who has defied all initial assumptions of sceptics in Northern Nigeria.

“The Distinguished Senator, who is also the Chairman of Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, has performed so well, even beyond his calling as a lawmaker by way of philanthropic gestures in remote rural communities of Kaduna State,” Rigasa further stated.

He recounted the Senator’s initiatives to include, sponsor of scholarship to the exceptionally -brilliant children from poor homes in Kaduna Central Senatorial District, saying it is “a one-man squad for boosting literacy in his constituency and indeed the North as a region”.

Rigasa also said the lawmaker has singled himself out “as an anti-poverty warrior for Kaduna Central and indeed Northern Nigeria”.