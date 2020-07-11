Constituents from the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State have commended Senator Gerhsom Bassey for facilitating the NIRSAL Microfinance loan for them within the Covid-19 period to enable them start up small scale businesses.

The beneficiaries, who lauded the kind efforts of Sen. Gershom Bassey who represents Cross River Southern Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said the loan was timely and life saving.

One of them, Mr Nyong Edem Asuquo, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, described the gesture as “amazing and motivational”.

Asuquo said that the lawmaker processed all the necessary documents on their behalf for the facilitation of the loan for them to be productively engaged with the money.

He said that the money has helped him to bounce back to business with a view to be productive and to also cater for his family.

Another beneficiary, Mr Eyamba Effiom, said that the money came in at the Covid-19 period where he needed it most, adding that the pandemic brought untold hardship to many families.

According to him, the Lawmaker has demonstrated a high sense of commitment and love for his people by facilitating a soft loan for them with all registration process paid.

“I really want to commend Senator Gershom Bassey for coming to our aid at this very critical period of Covid-19 where there’s hardship everywhere.

“We were contacted to send our names and within a few weeks, we received credit alerts. This money will go a long way in engaging us productively and will also contribute to our economy and social welfare,” he said.

For Mrs Ironbar Arit Ekpo, she said that the money came as a surprise, adding that she felt the money was not coming through.

According to her, the people’s oriented Senator has touched many lives since he went to the Senate from different angles.

“I really appreciate Senator Gershom Bassey for what he has done to better our lives. In fact, the money has gone a long way in helping my business.

“I have expanded my small poultry business with the money. Right now, I have filled in 150 birds in the new poultry house I built and the birds are doing well.

“My prayer is for God to continually bless our Senator who is always carrying us along in all his activities,” she said.

Other beneficiaries who spoke with NAN said the money has helped them out in sorting their medical conditions, restocked their shops, paid outstanding debts and rehabilitating their boreholes, hence their applauding the lawmaker for the covid19 palliative. (NAN)