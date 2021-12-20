From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Some residents of Enugu North Senatorial District in Enugu State have expressed appreciation to Sen Chukwuka Utazi representing the district in Senate for free medical treatment, surgeries and drugs.

Residents who benefited from the outreach told Daily Sun in Nsukka at the weekend at Nsukka Town Hall the venue of the outreach that their health challenges have been treated free of charge.

Mr Hycienth Abugu said the hernia that had been disturbing him for a long time had been removed through surgery by team of medical doctors.

“This hernia has been disturbing me but because I have no money to go hospital for the surgery.

“When l heard about this outreach organised by Utazi, treatment, drugs and surgeries are free of charge, l said to myself God has answered my prayer.

“My prayer is that God will meet Utazi at his point of need for helping the sicks and the poor.

Mrs Gloria Asogwa said she had eye problem that had made it impossible for her to read or see any object clear but have been treated by an eye specialist as well as given drugs and eye glasses.

“I can now read with ease as well as see every objects clear.

“I will remain grateful to Utazi for this free healthcare package, which shows he has health of the people at heart,” she said.

Mr Joseph Ugwu, treated of malaria and typhoid said he was given drugs by the doctor after laboratory test.

“This is real dividends of democracy and a sense of belonging that the senator representing us provided free medical care for everybody in the district.

“This is not the first time, he does it every year and atmes twice in a year.

“We are proud of him as senator representing our district,” he said.

Speaking, Prof Euzebus Ezeugwu, professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Chief Consultant, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku Ozalla, Enugu State, the Coordinator of the outreach commended the people from the district for using the opportunity provided to solve their health challenges.

“Right from day one the programme started there has been massive turn out of people.

“I also commend my medical team of experts for their dedication in handling thousands of patients since the outreach started.

“I thank Sen Utazi in a special way for having the health of his people at heart and knowing that health is wealth,” he said.

Ezeugwu disclosed that predominant health challenges diagnosed during the outreach were malaria and typhoid.

“Many patients are treated and given drugs for malaria and typhoid.

“This medical outreach that started on December 14 will end today December 19, the six local governments that made up the district all benefited,” he said.

Speaking Senator Utazi said that, the objective of the free medical outreach was to help resident of the district treat their illnesses and health problems, since many of them could not afford to pay hospital bills.

“We all know the hard economic situation in the country.

“I am happy that people come out in mass to solve their health problems.

“I commend team of medical experts from UNTH led by Ezeugwu and all who contributed in one way or the other to make the programme a success,” Utazi said.

Utazi said he would continue to give free healthcare special attention because the health of residents in the district is very important to him.