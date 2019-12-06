Affected constituents and party chieftains have hailed Edo State House of Assembly for declaring vacant, seats of members-elect who have remained in Abuja and refused to be inaugurated.

They said lack of representation for about six months had deprived them of the benefits of democracy.

A cross-section of the affected chieftains and constituents, who spoke to journalists, said the move is a welcome development as it would pave the way for the re-election of persons who are willing and ready to represent the interest of the people.

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Charles Idahosa, who hails from Uhunmwonde, one of the seats affected by the recent development, said it was regrettable that the members-elect chose to stay away from the House because of their selfish interests and in the process, deprived their people of credible representation.

“It is a well-known fact that the House is made up of 24 members elected on APC platform. Those who decided to stay away have been shown the exit door and it is the right thing to do since the people were starved of credible representation.”

Osaigbovo Iyoha, who represented Oredo East in the Sixth Assembly, said the development shows that members of the Assembly are truly on the side of the people as they have thought it wise to declare the seats vacant so that well-meaning persons can take up the mantle of leadership and represent them.

Ibrahim Azeez from Etsako Central said the declaration by the House was in order, noting that people in his community have never supported the idea of absconding from the House, when there was serious legislative work to be done.

“I am delighted with the move. The House has shown that it has a mind of its own and that members of the Assembly have the interest of the people at heart,” he said.