By Dickson Okafor

Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ihitte Uboma, have backed their representative, Michael Njoku, popularly known as Crown, following his recent indefinite suspension by Imo State House of Assembly alongside five others for what the Speaker, Paul Emeziem, described as ‘un-parliamentary conduct.’

The APC members from Ihitte Uboma, the constituents of Njoku, in a recent stakeholders meeting passed vote of confidence in him for giving them good representive in the House and demanded that Governor Hope Uzodimma wade into the matter and resolve it.

Addressing party members at the residence of the lawmaker, a chieftain of APC in the area and former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Mark Uchendu, said as a father and leader of APC in the state, Governor Uzodimma should broker peace between the affected members and the leadership of the House.

He said even though they were not satisfied with the allegation of ‘un-parliamentary conduct’ by the affected lawmakers, if it was true, they would not support such act. They urged the Speaker to embrace peace and recall Njoku to continue the good job he is doing for the people of Ihitte Uboma.

Uchendu described Njoku as the youngest lawmaker in the country and a worthy son of Ihitte Uboma who has offered quality and effective representation which made his people to re-elect him as their representative for second term.

He said the suspension of Njoku is suspension of Ihitte Uboma from the Imo State House of Assembly and urged the Speaker and the leadership of House to treat the matter as a family affair to prevent citizens of Ihitte Uboma from being denied their constitutional rights in the legislative decision making in the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.