Gabriel Dike

Coalition of civil society on Monday urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to set up a visitation panel to the Lagos State University (LASU) to probe activities of the institution.

The Coalition also called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to beam its search light on LASU management and governing council.

In a swift reaction to the demands of the civil society, the university management insist its account are open and transparent.

The civil society coalition which include Workbond International Network (WIN), United Action for Democracy (UAD), Sahara Education Development Initiative (SEDI) and All Nigeria Students Against Neo-liberalism Attack (ANSA) also kicked against alleged plans to reappoint Prof Adebayo Ninolowo as Chairman, LASU Governing Council.

Addressing newsmen on the LASU crisis, the Secretary General of UAD, Mr. Kunle Ajayi, flanked by by WIN Executive Director, Mr. Omotaje Olawale, Mr. Olaide Yinkinni of SEDI and Mr. Lai Brown of ANSA, said the agitation for visitation panel to LASU was part of the petition submitted by the Coalition to Sanwo-Olu.

Ajayi added: “We had altered Governor Sanwo-Olu in our letter of September 4, that a visitation panel has become imperative to unravel the fraud cloaked as integrity by current leadership of LASU Senate and the governing council under Prof Olarenwaju Fagbohun and Prof Adebayo Ninolowo respectively.”

Both Olawale and Yinkinni said the Coalition is convinced that Sanwo-Olu has the responsibility of availing the public of the true position of the crisis in LASU by setting up a visitation panel as required by law.

Brown however warned that if the Governor fails to heed its call for a probe panel, the Coalition will be forced to invite the EFCC and ICPC to investigate LASU.

The civil society coalition also kicked against plans to lobby for the reappointment of Prof Ninolowo as the Governing Council chairman of LASU, who they alleged engaged in sack of give ASUU LASU executives on trump charges and concealment of corruption involving the management.

Reacting to the issues raised by the Coalition, the acting Head, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations (CIPPR), Mr. Ademola Adekoya, faulted the claims of the civil society and stressed that the current management is above board, adding “this university management is transparent and accountability.”

On Prof Ninolowo, Adekoya reminded the civil society that it is the sole responsibility of the governor to appoint anybody he deems fit into the governing council and noted that the management is not involved in any scheme to get Ninolowo reappointed.