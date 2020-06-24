Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has approved the immediate constitution of an ad-hoc expert medical advisory committee on urgent and effective measures for de-escalation of coronavirus, as recommended by the state chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya, the committee will “engage with leaders of various religious groups, market and professional Associations; labour unions, civil society groups, organised private sector and other relevant stakeholders, and recommend urgent and effective measures for de-escalation of transmission of coronavirus infection in Enugu State, with due regard to all extant Nigeria Centre for Disease Control protocols for containment of the spread of coronavirus.”

The ad hoc committee, has a Consultant Cardiologist and Professor of Medicine, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu, Emmanuel Ejim, as chairman.