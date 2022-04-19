By Lukman Olabiyi

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Tobun yesterday described the call by an elder statesman, Chief Afe Babalola to have interim government put in place in 2023 as an extension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Tobun who is representing Epe constituency 1, in the House gave the remark in an interview with our correspondent, noting that interim government is not democratic and unacceptable.

Similarly, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and right activist, Mr. Kunle Adegoke in his own view also declared that the suggestion made by Chief Babalola was not possible and practicalble.

Babalola had stated during a press conference that an interim government should replace the current administration at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari tenure in 2023.

The legal icon had stressed that the 2023 elections should be suspended until Nigeria has “a new-look peoples’ Constitution which should provide for part-time legislators and non-executive president’’.

The Lagos lawmaker however disagreed with him, noting constituting an interim government would amount to bringing people that would not have the consent of the people.

Tobun argued, “Interim government is not acceptable and is not a recipe for development. There is no crisis, elections must come up and we must transist from one democratically elected president for our democracy to be strengthened. We must have elections, there is no need for interim government at all.

“Bringing in an interim government will mean bringing somebody that does not have the consent of the people. And bringing interim government that means the President is going to apppint or pick the interim memebrs which is an extension of what we are having now. So we should allow the people of the country to elect their people.”

“Interim government is unacceptable, it is undemocratic and it is not the wish of the Nigerians. We must strengthened our democracy and allow the people to choose their president. Americans faced their problems and they surmounted it, UK did the same thing. We must allow elections, it is normal to have teething problem and when it is resolved, it becomes a history.”

In his word, Adegoke said:”The suggestion of an interim government being put place, made by Chief Afe Babalola, I believe is a brilliant suggestion however, the Constitutionality and practicality of that suggestion are a different kettle of fish all together. I believe that the suggestion by Chief Babalola was brought about by spirit of patriotism and love for all Nigerians but unfortunately, the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria does not contemplate an interim of government as process of transition from one government to another, what it contemplate is periodic election; every four year, for the purpose of eletecting the executive. And to that extent the implication is that, the suggestion is not possible, until there would probably be an ammendment to the construction, that would recognize the need for an interim government in place which will be way of amendment by the National Assembly or until there is a revolution overthrowing the current constitution and now impose an interim government for the purpose of putting in place another constitution, only then such a suggestion be possible, but as it is the suggestion is not possible and practicalble”.