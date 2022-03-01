From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has rejected a bill to provide for Diaspora Voting, and for Related Matters. The Bill was to Constitutionally empower and make provisions for Nigerians living in foreign countries to participate in the nation’s Electoral voting process.

Rejecting the bill during the Senate’s Tuesday’s voting on the report of the committee on constitutional review on the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Alteration Bills, 2022, the bill numbered 59 got only 29 votes from a total of 95 senators who registered to vote for its amendment while 62 voted No against its passage into law.

