Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the empowerment of Nigerian women through education and inheritance.

The umbrella body of Christian organizations in the country in its memorandum presented and submitted at the Zonal Public Hearing of Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, Enugu Centre, also called confederation of independent regions of a federation of states or regions.

Presenting the body’s memorandum yesterday, CAN National Legal Director and Public Affairs, Mrs. Comfort Chigbue, said that CAN was in full support for the review of the constitution as there were many gray areas to correct to be in tandem with the people’s aspirations.

She said the body wants Nigeria to go back to the regions where there would be the government at the centre and also at the regions saying, “We will have Vice Presidents, one president cannot rule the country, we need assistance from the regions, we need the country to go back to the regions like the 1963 constitution. The revenue that accrued from that region 70 per cent to be used by the region to develop their region and send 30 per cent to the central.

“We are also asking for empowerment of the women in terms of education and inheritance especially, there are some areas where women are looked at as ordinary citizens but as Christians from our own teaching women and men are the same before God. No girl should be giving out for marriage or consider having giving consent who is not up to 18 years. Women should also be inclusive in social and political affairs and they should have a voice wherever they go.”

On the demand for Constitutional provision for enforcement of fundamental human rights, Chigbue said, “It is not enough to enact laws that call for fundamental human rights, there should be provision that will bring implementation, if I breach then there will be consequences.

“We are asking that immunity be removed from every, whether civil or criminal, everybody should be before the law, whether you are anybody in the country or anything, so far is the law, obedience should be adhere to.”

On other areas the body asked for amendment, the Chairman of CAN Enugu state, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh said it was on giving recognition to traditional rulers and religious leaders; constitutional backing for the operational decentralization and regionalization for law enforcement agencies and maintain the financial autonomy/independence of judiciary.

CAN further asked for the redefinition of courts of superior jurisdiction to accommodate the proposed regional/zonal system with respective appellate structure and separation of the office of the Attorney General from the office of the Minister of Justice.

While asking that the secularity of Nigeria be maintained, proper definition of residency and indigene rights, CAN called for creation of new states vis-a-vis Southern Kaduna/Kataf/Gurara state, Cross River North State, Okun State, Okigwe state, Oke-Ogun state.