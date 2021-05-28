Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the removal of the immunity clause in the constitution so as to ensure equality of all persons before the law.

It equally asked for the creation of new states namely, Southern Kaduna/Kataf/Gurara state, Cross River North State, Okun State, Okigwe state and Oke-Ogun state.

Demanding that the secularity of Nigeria be maintained and proper definition of residency and indigene rights, CAN which is the umbrella body of Christian organizations in the country, made serious case for the empowerment of Nigerian women through education and inheritance.

Presenting the body’s memorandum at the Zonal Public Hearing of Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Enugu Centre, National Legal Director and Public Affairs, Mrs. Comfort Chigbue, said the body equally demands the confederation of independent regions or a federation of states or regions.

She said, “We are asking that immunity be removed from every, whether civil or criminal, everybody should be before the law, whether you are anybody in the country or anything, so far is the law, obedience should be adhere to.

“We want Nigeria to go back to the regions where there would be the government at the centre and also at the regions. We will have Vice Presidents, one President cannot rule the country, we need assistance from the regions, we need the country to go back to the regions like the 1963 constitution. The revenue that accrued from each region, 70 per cent to be used by the region to develop the region and 30 per cent sent to the central government.

“We are also asking for empowerment of the women in terms of education and inheritance especially, there are some areas where women are looked at as ordinary citizens but as Christians from our own teaching women and men are the same before God. No girl should be giving out for marriage or consider having giving consent who is not up to 18 years. Women should also be inclusive in social and political affairs and they should have a voice wherever they go.”

On the demand for Constitutional provision for enforcement of fundamental human rights, Chigbue said, “It is not enough to enact laws that call for fundamental human rights, there should be provision that will bring implementation, if I breach then there will be consequences.”

On other areas the body asked for amendment, the Chairman of CAN Enugu state, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh said it was on giving recognition to traditional rulers and religious leaders; constitutional backing for the operational decentralization and regionalization for law enforcement agencies and maintaining the financial autonomy/independence of judiciary.

CAN further asked for the redefinition of courts of superior jurisdiction to accommodate the proposed regional/zonal system with respective appellate structure and separation of the office of the Attorney General from the office of the Minister of Justice.