From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has presented a request for the establishment of ecclesiastical courts to adjudicate on matters that relate to Christians, give fair hearing and pass judgment that are acceptable to all parties.

CAN’s request, perhaps, was in response the constitutional role given to Muslim’s Shari’ah Courts in the 1999 constitution and the roles they play in adjudicating matter of Islam and other related matters.

CAN insisted that, if Christians in Nigeria would not get ecclesiastical courts to adjudicate on matters that relate to Christians, the recognition and roles of the Shari’ah Court should be expunged from the 1999 constitution.

CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, told journalists in Abuja, on Thursday, that the request for the establishment of ecclesiastical courts was part of presentation made at ongoing public hearing on constitution review and it’s expected that the lawmakers would consider and act on the request.

He said: “There’s no place in the constitution that Christianity or church is mentioned. We are not happy about that. We are saying that the recognition and roles of Shari’ah in the constitution be expunged or ecclesiastical courts be included and recognized by the same constitution to adjudicate on the matters that relate to Christians.

“Shari’ah Court has different stages up to Shari’ah Court of Appeal. That is not the case for Christians or Christianity. We have registered our position and we expect taction on the items presented as soon as possible.”

Daramola said that CAN representatives at the meeting also requested for devolution and decentralization of power and governance systems through formal introduction of geo-political zones/with clearly assigned roles.

He said that CAN was, however, emphatic on the importance of constitutional recognition for traditional rulers and religious leaders which could be achieved through the strengthening of cultural and socio-religious leadership responsibilities.

On revenue, CAN said its demand was that revenue allocation and sharing formula be guided by the principles of sustenance and benefits to sources of derivation on ratio of 70 per cent retained by regions and 30 per cent for the central government.

CAN said it also demanded for the financial autonomy/independence of the judiciary, creation of more states across board, separation of the office of the Attorney General from the Office of the Minister of Justice, and expunge of immunity clauses from the constitution.

CAN Legal Adviser, Comfort Chigbue, in her remarks, stated that issues that concerns women were discussed at the public hearing.

She said: “We demanded for increased empowerment opportunity for women, particularly through the platform of education, inheritance and equal opportunities in all socio-political affairs. We requested that 18 years be considered as the age of maturity and for consent for marriage.”