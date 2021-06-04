From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Demands for power devolution, fiscal federalism and creation of state police reverberated, yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State, at the South South zonal public hearing on alterations to the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The two-day public hearing is being organised by the House of Representatives through its Special Committee on Constitution Review chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase.

Senate, last week, carried out a similar exercise across the zones.

Like that of the Senate, the public hearing was for stakeholders in Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states.

Governments of the three states strongly advocated the need for devolution of power, fiscal federalism, creation of state police among other demands for the unity, peace and progress of the country.

Sam Ukala, who summarised the memorandum of the people and government of Delta State, harped on the need for the creation of state police, saying the present structure of the Nigeria Police Force was no longer meeting the security needs of Nigerians.

“Armed herders have invaded our land, destroying farmlands to create artificial famine. They brazenly rape our women. They kidnap for ransom, and even kill our people. The worst part is that reporting to the Nigeria Police is a risky waste of time,” he said.

Presenting the Bayelsa memorandum, the state Attorney General, Biriyai Dambo, said the people were advocating full resource control of all natural resources located onshore and offshore of the federating states.

“We, therefore, support 100 percent ownership of mineral and other resources by the federating units and subsequent payment of taxes to the Federal Government,” Dambo said.

On devolution of power, Dambo recommended that items among the 68 in exclusive legislative list should be devolved to the federating states.

Edo House of Assembly Speaker, Marcus Onobun, made presentation on behalf of the people and government of the state.