From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for collaboration between the National Assembly and the 36 State Houses of Assembly to make the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution successful.

Gbajabiamila noted that the legislature remained the most important arm of government in a democracy.

The Speaker, according to statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, spoke

at a meeting of the Conference of Presiding Officers of Nigerian Legislatures (COPON), in Abuja, at the weekend.

According to him, the ‘wholesale review of our nation’s constitution” is intended to use ” the constitutional amendment process to address the foundational deficiencies in our constitution that continue to mitigate against the attainment of an honourable, peace and universal prosperity in our country.’

Gbajabiamila added that ‘that process of constitutional review cannot succeed without strategic collaboration between all of us who are here today.

‘So, I ask of you that we take the opportunity of this conference to agree on the things we wish to achieve so that we can begin now to devise the strategies through which we can achieve our objectives.’

He admonished lawmakers to remain true to their constitutional roles.

‘​I believe that the legislature is the most important arm of the government. Some might say I am biased, having spent most of my political career in the legislature. And they will be right.

‘But the fact remains, that by design, it is only the legislator that has the constitutional obligation to come to work each day and advocate for the interests of the people on whose behalf we serve,’ the Speaker stated.

