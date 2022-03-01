From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North Istifanus Gyang has accused his colleagues from the North of displaying religious sentiment during voting on a bill for an Act to alter the name of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area to “Gwol” Local Government Area.

He noted with dismay the replication of religious sentiment that played out during the Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constituency bye-election when the Jos Based Islamic Cleric ordered Muslims to vote for a Muslim candidate.

Gyang, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, said the Northern Senators voted in favour of some of the amendments but kicked against the request of Plateau people.

‘The religious and ethnic sentiment which a Jos based Islamic cleric displayed at the Bye-election of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency when he called for voting on religious grounds has been replicated by Senators of the core Islamic North who voted against the Bill for an Act to Alter the name of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area to “Gwol”, Local Government Area, Plateau State,’ he said in the statement.

‘The Senate voted on the Report of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution on Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bills, 2022 in which six Bills came for a change of names of Local Government Areas. All the Bills passed with exception of Gwol which failed due to the opposition of Senators of the core North.

‘Those that passed are Change of names of Afikpo North and Afikpo South in Ebonyi state to Afikpo and Edda LGAs – 93 registered, 90 voted for, 2 against and 1 abstained. Change of name of Kunchi LGA of Kano State to Ghari LGA – 93 registered, 89 voted for, 1 voted against and 3 did not vote.

‘Change of name of Egbado North and Egbado South LGA of Ogun State to Yewa North and Yewa South – 97 registered, 93 voted for, 2 voted against, 2 abstained and 2 did not vote.

‘Correction of name Atigbo LGA of Oyo State to Atisbo LGA – 87 registered, 79 voted for, 6 voted against none abstained and 3 did not vote. Correction of the name Abio/Akpor LGA to Obio/Akpor LGA. 96 registered, 91 voted yes, 2 voted against, none abstained and 3 did not vote.’

He said the sentiment in the voting became visible when the results for Gwol showed out of a total number of 96 Senators who registered, 67 voted for, 26 against, while 3 did not vote. The number needed for each of the Bills to scale through is 73 yes votes.

‘Truth is, while the Northern Senators saw nothing wrong in voting to change the name of KUNCHI LGA in Kano State to GHARI LGA, they turned round to oppose that of GWOL typical of their opposition against anything Plateau or that resembles Plateau State.

‘The people of Plateau State abhor the attitude and betrayal of Senators of the core North who voted against the collective decision taken at the meeting of the so-called Northern Senators preceding the Senate sitting.’

He said the action of the Northern Senators has again unveiled the deception and hypocrisy with which the core North perceives and treats ethnic minorities of the Middle Belt states, Plateau State in particular.

‘Truth is, the destiny and heritage of Plateau State and people can never be outsourced no matter the conspiracy,’ he stated.