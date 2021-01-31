From Fred Itua Abuja, Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman, Constitution Review Committee, Ovie Omo-Agege, has assured that issues about human rights, efficient, fast and diligent handling of cases, judges’ welfare and electoral reforms that will create room for the sanctity of the ballot and citizens unrestrained access to electoral participation, gender equality and issues that will protect the economic rights of every Nigerian are part of the issues that will take the centre stage in the ongoing constitution review.

Omo-Agege stated this when the Executive Director of the African Centre on Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), Nduka Edede Chinwendu, paid a working visit to him. The visit was to seek his support and that of the Constitution Amendment Committee towards pushing through some important amendments for consideration that will aid judicial reforms.

Omo-Agege promised to table the issues before the committee, while informing the executive director that issues of judicial reforms, equal access to the ballot, free and transparent election, gender issues, etc, are already on the table of the committee, and getting deserved attention.

While thanking the centre for its suggestion and input, he implored the centre to avail the committee of its expertise when it seeks clarifications on issues that will help to deepen the ongoing constitution review process.