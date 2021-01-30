From Fred Itua Abuja, Abuja

Deputy president of the Senate and chairman of Constitution Review Committee, Ovie Omo-Agege, has assured that issues about human rights, efficient, fast and diligent handling of cases, judges’ welfare and retirement age, electoral reforms that will create room for sanctity of the ballot and citizens unrestrained access to electoral participation, gender equality and issues that will protect economic rights of every Nigerian, are part of the issues that will take centre stage in the ongoing constitution review.

Omo-Agege stated this when the executive director of the African Centre on Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), Nduka Edede Chinwendu paid a working visit to him. The visit was to seek his support and that of his constitution ammendment committee towards pushing through some important areas of amendments for their consideration that will aid judicial reforms.

Omo-Agege promised to table the issues before his committee, while informing the executive director that issues of judicial reforms, equal access to the ballot , free and transparent election gender issues , etc are already on the table of the committee and getting deserved attention.

While thanking the centre for their suggestion and input, he implored them to make out time whenever the committee invites them to offer more suggestions or seek clarifications on issues that will help deepen their work.