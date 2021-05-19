From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, on Wednesday, named the heads of 12 subcommittees to supervise next week’s zonal public hearings on the review of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. The event scheduled to hold in the six geopolitical zones, will last for two days.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan said the exercise would avail Nigerians the opportunity to make submissions on any issue of interest, adding that the National Assembly on its part, would prioritise such issues to enhance the welfare and security of citizens.

In North Central, the Jos Centres consisting of Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states would be chaired by Abdullahi Adamu; while the Minna Centre consisting of Niger, Kwara, Kogi and FCT is to be chaired Abdullahi Sabi Aliyu.

The North East Centre, which is split into the Bauchi Centre (Bauchi, Yobe and Borno); and Gombe Centre (Gombe, Taraba and Adamawa) are to be chaired by Senators Abubakar Kyari and Mohammed Danjuma Goje.

In the North West, the Kaduna Centre which covers Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states, has as its Chairman, Kabiru Gaya; and the Sokoto Centre covering Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, to be chaired by Muhammed Aliero.

Orji Uzor Kalu is expected to chair the Owerri Centre, which covers Imo and Abia states, while the second centre in Enugu to cover Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states under the South East region would be chaired by Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

In the South-South, the Asaba Centre which caters for Delta, Edo and Bayelsa states has as its Chairman, James Manager; while the Port Harcourt Centre covering Rivers, Cross River and Akwa-Ibom states would be chaired by Betty Apiafi.

Additionally, the South West zone has the Lagos Centre (to cover Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states); and the Akure Centre which caters for Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states.

Both Centres are to be chaired by Senators Olufemi Tinubu and Ajayi Boroffice, respectively.

Speaking on the issue, Lawan said: ‘Distinguished colleagues, this is a very important exercise for our country, and I’ll take this opportunity to appeal to all Nigerians who have one issue or the other that they think the Constitution review of the senate should know and take note and address.

‘It’s an opportunity to go to the centre nearest to you. We are open, we are plain, we don’t have any preconceived or predetermined position on anything.

‘The numerous issues that Nigerians feel should to be addressed to make Nigeria better, to make citizens secured, and enhance the welfare of our people are topmost in our consideration.

‘Because of this so important assignment, by this very important Committee of the Senate, the Senate will suspend plenary throughout next week.

‘This is to enable not only the committee members, but the rest of us who are not even members of the Constitution Review Committee to participate in the exercise.

‘Once again, we wish our committee on the review of the constitution the best of outing, and Nigerians should take every possible opportunity to be there to present whatever they feel strongly about on how this country could be better. [And] we are welcoming every suggestion and issue.’