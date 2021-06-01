From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong advocated for stiff penalties against anyone who is found guilty of abusing the constitution so as to protect its sanctity as the highest instrumental of power and make it the main driver of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Lalong disclosed this on Tuesday during the Public hearing organized by the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 199 Constitution for the North Central Zone, held in Jos, Plateau State.

He observed that beyond amending the constitution, Nigerians must also take greater interest in how the constitution is implemented to avoid abuses that end up creating distortions and leading to agitations for more amendments.

“My advice to the members of the National Assembly and indeed all Nigerians is to put in place strong safeguards in the new constitution to avoid the abuse of power. The situation where people flagrantly disobey, discard and ignore the provisions of the constitution should no longer be tolerated.

” We should ensure that those who temper with the provisions of the constitution are seriously punished. No matter how frequently we amend the constitution, there may not be any difference if we fail to subject ourselves to its provisions. As citizens, we are the guardians and defenders of the constitution who can either make it work or fail by our actions or inactions. Nigerians should wake up from their slumber and lethargy by ensuring that they employ all legitimate means to protect the constitution. The days of docility are far gone”.

Lalong said if and when the constitution is reviewed, no one should be allowed to live above it and at the same time, no one should be put beneath it by those in power or anyone saddled with the privilege of implementing any part of it.”

Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on the review of the 1999 constitution and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase said the National Assembly would give the country a constitution that reflects the popular opinion of the people. “I want to assure you that the National Assembly will uphold the popular opinion of Nigerians in the 1999 Constitution Review.” He said the Committee is conducting the exercise with an open mind and will collate all positions of Nigerians for further consideration by the National Assembly.

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Switzerland, Yahaya Kwande who presented on behalf of Plateau elders said the Committee should be reviewed to address the current security challenges in the country.