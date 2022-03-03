From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Nine civil society organisations have lambasted some members in the National Assembly who opposed the creation of a mayor in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the nomination of a Minister from the FCT, and allocation of a specific number of seats in the National Assembly to women, in the constitution review process.

The CSOs are Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED), Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisation, Association of FCT Traditional Rulers Wives, Mairo Women Foundation, Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abiodun Essiet Initiative for Girls, Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness, Socio-Economic Research and Development Centre, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, and HipCity Innovation Centre.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, CHRISCED Executive Director Dr Ibrahim Zikirullahi told journalists in Abuja that such action would unwittingly create an impression that those who pursue peaceful and non-violent means of self-determination will be ignored.

Zikirullahi added that the failure of these relevant amendments was a demonstration of a dysfunctional state of democracy in the country.

‘The Constitution Review process represented a golden opportunity for fundamental reforms in the nation’s Constitution.

‘Citizens pleaded for changes that would address pressing issues while also putting the country on a path to stability and social justice.

‘Unfortunately, as a result of the outcomes of the vote on the proposed amendment, some issues that are critical to the welfare and well-being of Original Inhabitants and the larger population of Nigerians did not pass.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘Three such pertinent issues are the creation of an Office of the Mayor of the FCT, the nomination of a Minister from the FCT to the Federal Executive Council, and the allocation of a specific number of seats in the National Assembly to women.

‘The failure of these relevant amendments to pass demonstrates the dysfunctional state of our democracy.

‘Nigeria has an unusual democratic system in which the people have a say but the government has the final say. In other places, where true democracy has taken root, the people have a say, and the government is compelled to listen to and implement the people’s decisions.

‘So, if issues strongly advocated by people at the grassroots are unable to see the light of day in the constitution review process, what is the point of l wasting scarce resources across the country in the name of constitution review hearings?

‘If the National Assembly is unable to meet the people’s demands and implement what they truly require, it should abandon its pretentious posture of holding public hearings to hear the people’s wishes and aspirations.

‘We believe that the people are being used in this way to legitimise the political class’s preconceived agenda.

‘This is why, over the years, CHRICED has advocated for the option of a people-centred referendum, in which the people themselves can vote on policies, programs, and provisions that will govern their lives.

‘While CHRICED applauds lawmakers who voted in favour of these critical amendments, it is clear that the idea of a few people in the National Assembly thwarting Nigerians’ wishes is no longer tenable.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘Democracy thrives and is nurtured when the wishes and aspirations of the people, particularly those who have been neglected for many years, are reflected in key legislative and governance processes.

‘The irony of these amendments failing is that the hardships, political marginalisation, and economic deprivation experienced by FCT Original Inhabitants and women across the country will continue.

‘In other words, the natives of the FCT who gave up their ancestral land so that Nigeria could have its “Centre of Unity” have been rebuffed once again and bluntly told that they are second class citizens in their own country.

‘Despite the fact that the proposals put forward fell short, a large number of FCT Original Inhabitants were ready to accept them as a starting point.

‘If these proposals were approved, Nigeria would have begun to demonstrate its appreciation for what the Original Inhabitants did for the country by sacrificing their homes and farmlands to house the nation’s capital.

‘With these outcomes on FCT Original Inhabitants issues, lawmakers who voted against the proposals failed to consider the country’s history and the sacrificial roles played by FCT Original Inhabitants.

‘Those who voted against the proposal to create a Mayor for the FCT and ensure that an Original Inhabitant of the FCT is nominated as a Minister in the Federal Executive Council are unambiguously enemies of the Original Inhabitants.

‘Such legislators have voted to continue the oppression, marginalisation, and emasculation of people who have made monumental commitments to the country’s unity, peace, and progress.

‘It is also worth noting that by rejecting the peacefully expressed demands of the FCT Original Inhabitants, the NASS has unwittingly created the impression that those who pursue peaceful and nonviolent means of self-determination will be ignored.

‘This is a very dangerous signal to send in a country like Nigeria, which is already torn apart by strife and separatist agitations,” he said.

He urged original inhabitants in the FCT not to give up hope, stressing that ‘the failure of these proposals to gain traction opens the door to much more comprehensive engagements that would address key issues such as statelessness and the lack of a robust sub-national framework for democratic governance.’

He added that ‘there is also the possibility of taking the story of the Original Inhabitants to the international community, where pressure can be applied to persuade political actors to act.

‘In the end, the outcome of the constitutional review vote serves as another reminder of the importance of citizens electing credible, purposeful, and empathetic leaders to fill all spheres of governance.

‘Leaders with integrity, who despise injustice, are the only ones who can rise to the occasion in times like these.

‘As the countdown to the 2023 elections begins, CHRICED urges all citizens who want to see a change to participate in the electoral process and contribute to the emergence of humane leaders who will listen to and address the fundamental issues affecting all citizens’ security and welfare.’