Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has commenced the process of further alteration of the Constitution.

Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, on Tuesday, called on members of the public to submit their memoranda to the Committee.

According to the statement, the thematic areas to considered in the constitution review exercise include ‘federal structure and power devaluation, local government autonomy, fiscal federation, revenue allocation, Nigerian police and security architectures and judicial reforms, as the top of the agenda.

‘Electoral reform to strengthen INEC to deliver transparent, credible, free and fair elections; socio-economic and cultural right as contained in chapter 2 of the constitution, immunity, state creation, National Assembly, and other issues that will promote good governance and welfare of all persons.’