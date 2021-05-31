From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has suspended its public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution scheduled to hold in Owerri, Imo State Tuesday and Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker and chairman, House Special Committee on Constitution Review, Idris Wase, stated this in a statement, yesterday.

The Owerri public hearing is designed to cater for Imo and Abia states in the zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution cheduled to begin tomorrow across the six geo-political zones.

However, Wase, who said the public hearing has been put off until further notice did not give any reason for the suspension of the exercise.