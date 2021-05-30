From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has suspended its public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution ( as amended), scheduled to hold in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The deputy speaker and the chairman, House Special Committee on Constitution Review, Idris Wase, stated this in a statement, on Sunday.

The Owerri public hearing is designed to cater for Imo and Abia states in the zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution ( as amended) scheduled to begin tomorrow across the six Geo-political zones.

However, Wase, who said the public hearing has been put off until further notice,

did not give any reason for the suspension of the exercise.