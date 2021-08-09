From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, denied media reports that it was planning to create 20 new states in its ongoing constitution review exercise.

A national daily, had, on Sunday, reported that the Senate was planning to add 20 additional states to the existing ones.

The newspaper also listed the proposed states. However, the Senate, in a statement, signed by its spokesman, Bashir Ajibola, said the story was fake. He said the report is a gross misreprentation of facts.

“Our attention has been drawn to a media report that the Senate Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution has proposed the creation of additional 20 states.

“The report is a gross misrepresentation of the decision of the committee on the request for creation of more states.

“Far from recommending creation of any state, the Senate Committee, while acknowledging receipts of several bills proposing creation of new states, decided it is not in a position to recommend or propose the creation of any state unless there is compliance with the provisions of Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“For ease of reference, Section 8 of the constitution provides an Act of the National Assembly for the purpose of creating a new state shall only be passed if a request, supported by, at least, two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new state) in each of the following.

“The Senate and the House of Representatives, the House of Assembly in respect of the area, and the councils in respect of the area is received by the National Assembly; a proposal for the creation of the state is thereafter approved in a referendum by, at least, two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for creation of the state originated.

“The result of the referendum is then approved by a simple majority of all the states of the federation supported by a simple majority of members of the Houses of Assembly; and the proposal is approved by a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.

“In view of the above, the Senate Committee is not in a position to propose creation of any state as reported. Rather the committee decided to refer the requests received to Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure compliance with Section 8 of the constitution by conducting referendum in the areas if the requests supported by at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new state) in the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly in the area,” Senate said in the statement.

