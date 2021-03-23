The House of Representatives has said that state creation, local government, electoral, judicial reforms and greater women participation in politics will be accorded priority in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Deputy speaker and chairman, House Special Ad-hoc Committee on Review of the Constitution, Idris Wase, stated this at the commencement of a two-day retreat for members of the committee, yesterday, in Abuja.

Wase charged committee members to brace up for the challenges ahead, saying it was an opportunity to write their names in gold in the service of the country.

“As at today, we require electoral reforms guiding our constitution and this is the right moment to have this done. So I expect us to spend our time, give in our best and send out the best of what Nigeria will require to improve our electoral system and participation.