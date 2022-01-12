Human right and constitutional lawyer Aham Njoku has commended the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo for throwing its weight behind the need for Nigerians to vote a President from the South East in the 2023 Presidential elections.

According the lawyer, all Nigerians in the interest of fairness, equity and national unity should vote for a Presidential candidate from the South-East in the presidential election scheduled for 2023.

A statement he issued from London and personally signed by him, Aham Njoku also called on all persons from the South East interested in the contesting the 2023 presidential election to declare their intention without further delay.

He reiterated his support for Igbo presidential candidates irrespective of their political parties, commending former Senate President Senator Anyim Pius Anyim of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Dave Umahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for declaring their intention to run for the office of the President of Nigeria.

Anyim had consulted widely before declaring his intention to run, meeting with ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and former military presidents, General Ibrahim Babangida, and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The former Senate President also had meetings with the former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, Chief Arthur Eze, and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who also blessed and endorsed his presidential ambition.

He equally met some influential Northern Emirs like the Emir of Lafia, who also blessed and endorsed his presidential aspiration.

Following his consultations, Anyim received kind assurances, as he was urged to soldier on in his “aspiration to clinch the presidential candidate of the PDP.”

Also barely 24 hours after National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Bola Tinubu announced his intention to contest the presidential election, Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi joined the race after he met behind closed doors with President Muhammad Buhari in Aso Rock.

Emerging from the president’s office, Umahi confirmed that he discussed the issue with the president who told him to go and seek the support of the people.

