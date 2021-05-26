From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Contentious issues of devolution of power, review of revenue sharing formula, state police, local government autonomy and state creation dominated the zonal public hearing on alterations of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The two-day public hearing which is holding in Asaba, drew participants from Delta, Bayelsa and Edo states.

It is being organised by the Senate Committee on Constitution Review which has the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as chairman.

Declaring the public hearing open, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa noted that the nation should continue as a federation but with proper federal structure.

To qualify for a federation, Okowa said there should be “acceptable and legitimate division of powers among different tiers of government; a written constitution delineating such division; the coordinate supremacy of the levels of government with regard to their respective functions; and a considerable measure of autonomy – fiscal, legislative and judicial – of the Federal Government and the federating units.”

The governor who was represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, advocated that revenues collected by the Federal Government through the parastatals of NNPC, NLNG, CBN, NIMASA, FAAN and other similar agencies should be remitted into the federation account.

He said such agencies and parastatals “shall only appropriate for their expenditures after prior approval by the National Assembly.

“It is anomalous for these parastatals and/or agencies of the federation to collect and spend all revenues due to the Federation Account by themselves without reference to an approved budget by the National Assembly as provided in Section 80(1) of the Constitution.”

In his welcome remarks, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege said the zonal public hearing was adopted as a “bottom-top approach by first listening to Nigerians at the geo-political level.”

Omo-Agege whose speech was read by the chairman of the zonal public hearing, Senator James Manager, explained that the approach underscored the critical importance sub-national governments in constitution review process.

He said the need to address topical issues of judicial and electoral reforms, local government autonomy and Devolution of powers through constitutional amendment, topped the agenda of the 9th Senate.