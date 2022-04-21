From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The construction company handling the dualization of the Calabar-Itu highway, Sermatech Nigeria limited, says payment of compensation to communities along the road corridors is not part of the job scope.

Reacting to insinuations making the rounds that the federal government has budgeted a whopping sum of money for compensation, the representative of the company in Cross River State, Mr Ento Edako, told journalists in Calabar recently that “the federal executive council through its memo of July 29, 2020, specifically stipulates that the payment of compensation lies in the purview of the state government, not the contractor.”

Edako, who disclosed that payment for the contract is also captured at 10 per cent of the contract sum, less taxes and VAT, stated that all local content issues are being implemented including its corporate social responsibility, especially in the provision of classroom blocks, health facilities, water boreholes and skills acquisition centres.

He added community members have been engaged as site workers with at least 30 others on its payroll in order to boost the company-community relations just as most materials used at the present stage of the job including cement and woods were locally sourced and provided by indigenous contractors.

Admitting that some farmlands and other structures have been enumerated and valued by consultant Estate Valuers for the payment of compensation by the client, the firm representative promised that it would continue to avoid the destruction of existing structures on the right of way, especially where it is avoidable.

He said: “The federal government is poised to fund and ensure that the long-awaited project is completed as soon as possible for the good of the citizenry while making the journey from Odukpani to Uyo and Odukpani to Ogoja safe, smooth and secured.

“We are ready to carry out the job in line with the recommended specifications based on its past results in the handling of Obubra–Ugep road as well as Biase axis in Cross River State, among others.

“We enjoin the host communities to remain responsive and understanding as the project is for their benefit and others who ply the road as it will put an end to the rigorous days and man-hours hitherto spent on the road due to its poor state,” he stated.