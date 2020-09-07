The Lagos State Government on Monday announced the closure of Oba Ogunji Road, between Iju and Ijaiye Road, for three weeks to facilitate the completion of the ongoing construction of the Pen Cinema flyover.

Dr Frederic Oladeinde, state Commissioner for Transportation, in a statement by the Head of Public Affairs Unit, Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, said that the closure would be between Sept. 9 and Sept. 30.

Oladeinde said that access would be limited to construction vehicles and local residents to enable work move smoothly towards meeting timelines set for repairs.

According to him, different alternative routes have been rehabilitated and made accessible for road users during the construction period.

He added that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other traffic management agencies would be available to direct traffic for free vehicular movement.

“Motorists with the intent to use Oba Ogunji Road from Iju or Old Abeokuta Roads are advised to use Iju Road to connect Agege Pen Cinema and link Ijaye Road (Maternity, Stadium and Marketing) to their destinations.

“Alternatively, they can also make use of Old Abeokuta Road to connect Odejobi Road to link College Road through Oyemekun Road to Yaya Abatan, which will lead them to Ijaye Road to connect their desired destinations,” Oladeinde added.

According to him, other alternative routes include the diversion to Abule-Egba Road through Old Abeokuta Road to connect Charity and Jonathan Coker Road.

He said that the diversion would lead to Iju or Old Abeokuta Roads to connect Agege Motor Road (Isokoko Ashade Railway Crossing) through Akanni Doherty and Oba Akran/Guinness Roundabout axis (Mobil/Ashade) towards Akilo and Ijaye axis.

“Motorists coming from Akilo/Wemco/Ijaiye Road towards Oba Ogunji Road are advised to use Ijaiye Road (Marketing, Agege Stadium) all the way to Ijaiye Road intersection (Maternity) to link Agege Pen-Cinema which will connect them to Iju Road.

“Motorists will also be able to use Ijaye Road (Excellence Hotel) to Yaya Abatan Road to link Oyemekun/College axis to access Iju Road,” the commissioner said.

Oladeinde said that motorists from Ijaiye (Marketing) to Akilo Road and Guinness Roundabout through Oba Akran and Akanni Doherty Road will also connect Agege Motor Road (Isokoko) to access Old Abeokuta Road onward to desired destinations.

The commissioner appealed for the cooperation and understanding of all road users during the period.

“The Lagos State Government appeals to residents, especially motorists plying the axis, to support the project because the roadworks are aimed at achieving efficient traffic management and transportation policy,” he said.