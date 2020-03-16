Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Construction has commenced on the 6-kilometre road linking Omor and Umuerum communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to the representative of Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Mr Vincent Ofumelu, the road which passes through the Anambra Rice farm was being tarred for the first time.

Ofumelu,lamented that before he attracted the road project, his constituents passed through untold hardship and had difficulty in conveying their agricultural produce to the cities for sales.

The lawmaker stated this at a prress briefing during the funeral rites of his father, Chief Okafor Ofumelu, in Umuerum..

“Omor/Umuerum 6-kilometre road that was flagged off on December 6, 2019 was done by the special grace of God. It was done because I have the mind of my people at heart. It was done because I am a grassroots person.

“It was done because I know what my people want. And having known what they need, I gave them my word that if I go to the National Assembly I will see to it.